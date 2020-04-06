Eric Wu has been doing the SEO thing since 2000 and he is someone I have always enjoyed talking to about that subject, amongst others. Back in December I convinced Eric to spend a few minute with me on camera to talk about his history, and two topics he is passionate about.

We first talked about some strategies around how SEOs can talk to developers. He said it is important to speak their language, even go as far as learn how to code, so you can show them you know what you are talking about. If you can talk their talk, they will be more willing to listen to your requests to make changes around SEO.

We then talked a bit about how you can take your SEO beyond content and links. He said user experience is way more important now than it was back in the old days of SEO. If you can create user experiences on your site that Google expects would be good for users, then you can win.

This was a fun talk and you can follow Eric Wu on Twitter @eywu or on Growth Gauge.

