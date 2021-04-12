Here is part two of the interview with Fay Friedman, the Director of SEO and Marketing of AJH Co. In part one we spoke about e-commerce SEO vs property management SEO.

Here is part two, we talk about some very specific SEO topics including duplicate content, featured snippets and people also ask. We all know that duplicate content is not some sort of penalty but rather, it is about managing which of your pages you want Google to rank for a keyword and if you have two or more pages competing for the same keyword, that is where you run into duplicate content issues.

We also spent some time about how SEOs can help rank their content in the elusive featured snippet section of Google’s search results and how the people also ask feature can help generate content and keyword ideas for SEOs.

You can learn more about Fay Friedman on LinkedIn.

Here is part two of the video:

