Last November I met up with Fay Friedman, an SEO based in New Jersey who currently works in the property management space but spent a lot of her early career in e-commerce SEO. Fay Friedman is the the Director of SEO and Marketing of AJH Co. She started her career in SEO like many others, kind of stumbling on the power of SEO through writing and then getting hooked on it.

In our conversation in Branch Brook Park, a really nice park in New Jersey, we spoke about how she compared e-commerce SEO to property management SEO. Fay explained that e-commerce SEO is more technical and nuanced because of pagination, filters, and the nature of product descriptions, where you need to spend a lot more time with on-page technical SEO. But with property management SEO and local SEO, the website itself may be less complex, so you need less time to devote to technical SEO and more time on being creative with content and content marketing and link building.

We also spent a nice amount of time going through some of the most common things she finds in doing SEO audits. You can learn more about Fay Friedman on LinkedIn.

Here is part one of the video:

