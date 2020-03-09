Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

At SMX East last year, I sat down with Fili Wiese to talk to him about a number of topics including managing Google penalties. We also spoke about how Google penalizes web sites and touched a bit on the disavow link tool and nofollow link attribute.

Fili Wiese worked for several years at Google, much of that time was working with the Google search quality team manually penalizing sites. He worked with the team that issued manual actions on websites that violated the Google webmaster guidelines. He is one of the few to leave Google and start his own SEO consulting firm. His company is named SearchBrothers because he works with another former Google search quality analysts, Kaspar Szymanski.

Here is the interview:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.