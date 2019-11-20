Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

At SMX East last week, I sat down with the lead PM of Bing’s core ranking team, Frédéric Dubut, to ask him questions around how Bing search works. We discussed everything from crawling, indexing and rendering, to spam fighting and even core ranking.

Did you know that Bing is actively downplaying any personalization it does for its search results? Did you know that Bing doesn’t seem to use Facebook data anymore for search? There is a lot in this video that is pretty fascinating around Bing Search works.

Watch our video interview below:

