Gilad Sasson is an SEO I’ve known for almost two-decades now. I had the opportunity to interview him when I visited Israel last December. In our interview, we talked about the good old days of the SEO community and some of the early SEO forums.

But then quickly moved to the topic about the future of search and SEO. He is the type of person to always see opportunity in Google changes. That is what makes a good SEO, good. The ability to adapt and change with the ever-changing space, is what SEO is all about.

We also talked a bit about the space of cannabis, specifically the lack of ability to advertise for such products on the internet. It was a fun conversation with an old-time friend in the space.

Here is the video:

