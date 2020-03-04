Ginny Marvin is technically my boss, but it wasn’t weird at all sitting down with her and chatting about search marketing. She is Third Door Media’s Editor-in-Chief, running this site and the other properties and events the company manages. She did make time at SMX East last November to sit down with me and talk shop.

We talked about her past working experience and how she ultimately ended up running things here at Search Engine Land. We also spoke about what is is like working in an agency versus in-house.

Then we shifted gears and spoke about the Periodic Table of PPC and the work that went into those amazing documents. We also chatted about natural language technology and how it is impacting and will impact both organic and paid search in the future. At the end we spoke about the debate on Google Ads and if they have your clients interest at heart of their own revenue interests at hear.

Here is the video – hope you enjoy it:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.