In my next sit down with an SEM expect, I spoke with Greg Gifford from Wikimotive. Greg has been in the local SEO space since its infancy and has a speciality not just in local SEO but automotive SEO. Greg is super active on Twitter @GregGifford, sharing nuggets of information at conferences and throughout his normal work day.

In my talk with Greg, we focused mostly on how there are huge opportunities for local businesses when it comes to features in Google Maps including Google Posts and Google Q&A. We also touched a bit on the giant search ads in the automotive space.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.