I had the privilege of sitting down and chatting about something I am personally very passionate about, using technology to help automate, scale and streamline your daily work. Hamlet Batista, the CEO of RankSense, does this for a living in the SEO space.

In our talk, we spoke about how to scale your SEO through technologies, such as Python, or even spreadsheets. This helps you take on more SEO work, while automating some of the repetitive daily tasks. There are many inefficiencies that you can overcome through simple coding scripts and Hamlet is a fan of optimizing for those efficiencies. Hamlet also explained how people who are new to this can begin, either through simple Google Sheets or picking up some basic coding languages.

Here is the video:

