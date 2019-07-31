Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

I had the opportunity to sit down and chat SEO with the Senior Global SEO Strategist at IBM, Tanu Javeri. In our video interview we discussed how small changes to internal links within the IBM domain can result in huge gains in search rankings for some targeted keywords and pages.

We also chatted about the challenges and ultimate rewards the internal SEO team at IBM sees on a daily basis when it comes to doing SEO at such a massive, well respected, and large organization.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.

