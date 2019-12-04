Jeff Selig from Overdrive Interactive invited me to his office to sit down and talk SEO. It was a fun chat because we went back to the 90s era, the super early days of SEO, where things like domaining, spamming and even cloaking were the thing to do. As things matured, so did the SEO profession and we spent some time talking about that progression.

The conversation went into how to build sites that last, how not to “chase the algorithm” but rather built sites that Google’s algorithms want to rank in the first place. We touched on E-A-T and the importance of having experts write or review your content. We touched on some of the latest Google algorithm updates and even talked about international SEO.

It was a fun conversation and we hope you like it:

