After interviewing Lisa Barone at Overit, I sat with her colleague, Jennifer Van Iderstyne (@vanetcetera) to talk more specifically about SEO. Jennifer has been doing SEO for well over a decade and has worked at some impressive companies over the years.

We talked about a number of topics in the focus group room at the Overit office. Those topics include how it is different doing SEO in a full-service digital marketing agency when compared to doing SEO in an SEO agency company. We also talked about the process of content creation in SEO, multimedia in SEO and capitalizing on misalignments in SEO.

I apologize for the audio issues, there was a microphone misalignment.

