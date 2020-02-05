Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Jim Boykin from Internet Marketing Ninjas had me at his office to talk about the early days of SEO and how things have changed over the past couple of decades. Jim has been and still is an important personality in our industry, and it was really nice sitting with him and talking about SEO.

We talked about the early days of link building, how link building has changed over the years. We also talked about some of the changes at his company, including when he acquired WebmasterWorld and other SEO community\ies and then sold them back. That led us into a chat about overall business advice and running a company.

We then moved onto talking a bit about Google penalties, algorithm updates and how important featured snippets and people also ask is for SEO.

Here is the interview:

Jim will also be speaking at SMX West this month in San Jose — you don’t want to miss it.

I started this vlog series recently