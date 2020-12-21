In this week’s video interview, I spoke with Joe Beccalori, the CEO of Interact Marketing, about how SEO has changed over the years. Joe explained that with the changes to the search results page, the value of organic search has diminished and now you need to blend your organic search efforts with other forms of digital marketing in order to get your best bang for your SEO buck.

At the start of the video we also spent some time about his history and how he may see things differently as a business owner versus being an employee.

It was a fun look back at the SEO space over the years and this is only part one of a two part video series. Here is that video:

