In part one with Joe Beccalori of Interact Marketing we spoke about the diminishing value of the organic SERP, so in part two we talk about how to tweak more about organic search by blending it with other digital marketing techniques.

We first went over how the SEO competitive landscape in almost all niches were virtually not existent but now, it is all super saturated and competitive, even in really small niches. We work in a space that is ever evolving and SEOs are amazing as adapting and evolving. So it is important to build research and development into your process so that you can leverage the upcoming trends for your clients and always be on top of the most recent and beneficial marketing efforts.

You, your agency and your clients need to be one step ahead of the competitors he explained and even shared an example or two.

Here is the video:

