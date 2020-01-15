Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

John Morabito, the Director of SEO at Stella Rising, invited me to his office in New York City to talk about branded search. There are many opportunities for success in search by looking at branded search — brand names, product names, other uses of your names with various keywords.

John Morabito said that many SEOs do not pay attention to this area and that that is a shame. Often your resellers and affiliates are outranking you for your own products and brand names. Even competitors can outrank you for these branded keyword phrases. So it is important for you all to be on top of these potentially missed opportunities.

Here is the video:

