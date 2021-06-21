I had the opportunity to speak with John Shehata, the Global Vice President of Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast. Below is just under 40 minutes of video content of the two of us geeking out on SEO and related topics. John Shehata goes way back in the SEO space, so the amount of depth and knowledge he has in this space makes for a great conversation.

We spoke about:

The early days of SEO, with a focus on Google News SEO and some general SEO

Tips on ranking well in Google News and Google Discover

His Newzdash product and how it can help publishers

Google AMP and will publishers keep it

How to advance your career in search marketing

Here are the four parts of the interview in order:

If you’re a search professional interested in appearing on Barry’s vlog, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable; he’s currently looking to do interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area. You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel by clicking here.