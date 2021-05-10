In my next interview with people from the industry, I had privilege of hosting Justin Abrams, the Senior SEO Consultant at BrightEdge and co-founder of Cause of a Kind outside of my office. The two of us did a two part interview.

We spoke about his work history and you can quickly see how passionate Justin Abrams is about working with people and customers. We spoke a lot in part one on the topic of customer success through SEO. As you can see, for him, it is about first about understanding the customer and the customer’s ultimate needs and requirements. In part two, we dug deeper and spoke about what he calls human experience marketing, which is about understanding what your customers want and appealing to that. We also spoke about how technology has adapted over the years and why that is important.

You can learn more about Justin Abrams on LinkedIn and here are the interviews:

