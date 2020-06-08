Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

After I sat down with Sarah Teach to talk about conscious capitalism in SEO, I then spoke with Katherine Watier Ong. Katherine’s internet career goes back to 1994 and has been doing the SEO thing for over 15 years now. In some of her early days, she had to build an SEO team out of nothing.

We spoke about how she was able to build out SEO teams through a careful vetting process and then continued training. She would often send these candidates home with open book tests, testing their capabilities in using Google to find answers. Writing skills were very important to her and then a clear understanding of web analytics.

We also spoke about voice search strategies and which types of companies would benefit most from voice search.

Here is the video interview with Katherine, who can be followed on Twitter @kwatier.

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable.