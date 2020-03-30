Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Kevin Doory and I have an unusual history, he is good friends with two of my employees at RustyBrick. In fact, he use to work with one of them about a dozen years ago. So sitting down and chatting with Kevin was espesially fun. Kevin works at AutoRevo as the director of SEO.

Kevin told me that he feels local SEO is more challenging than traditional SEO because you have all of the complexities with traditional SEO and then add on that local SEO factors like proximity, reviews, and more. We also briefly talked about Google November local update, where Google added neural matching to local search.

He also shared some tips around Google My Business, specifically how to use Q&A to help customers and build content. You can follow Kevin on Twitter @kevindoory.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.