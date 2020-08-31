Last week, I published the last vlog interview I conducted before the lockdown in New York. This week, I have part one of the first one I conducted after New York opened up again. I was lucky enough for Kevin Lee, who helped cultivate the search industry in so many ways, to come out to my house and do an interview in a socially-distant manner.

Kevin Lee is the CEO is the Executive Chairman and Founder of full-service marketing agency DidIt and also the President of Giving Forward. Didit has been around since 1996 — a couple of years before Google was even founded.

Kevin has seen a lot over the years in the search space, and in part one of the interview we got caught up for the first ten minutes and then dove into the importance of digital public relations (PR) for SEO. How you can dominate the search results by leveraging online PR? Lee said some call it barnacle SEO, the strategy of creating articles to dominate the search results for specific keyword sets. We also talked briefly about how this approach differs from online reputation management.

Here is part one of our interview:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here. I am currently looking to do socially distant, outside interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area.