I spoke with Lily Ray of Path Interactive at its NYC office on the topic of Google core algorithm updates. I asked Lily, a Search Engine Land author and SMX speaker, how her team approaches the task of helping its new customers who were negatively impacted by a core update improve their rankings. As you know, Google said there are no fixes for core algorithm updates but as you also know, you cannot tell your clients – sorry, we can’t fix it.

In this video interview we discussed how sites need to build trust through their staff and authors. We also discussed the challenges she faces when convincing her clients that their internal staff need to take a more active role in the web site content. The conversation went into the issues with Google being more or less transparent around these algorithm updates.

