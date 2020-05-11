While in Israel last December, I sat down with the head of SEO of Universal McCann Digital, Limor Barenholtz. I’ve known the CEO of Universal McCann Digital from the early days of the company and he told me I had to have a conversation with Limor. So we did.

Limor is a natural hacker or tinker, she loves to break web sites down and build them back up to learn how to improve them. That is what sparked her interest in SEO and Google’s ranking algorithms. In our conversation we talked a bit about the old days of SEO and how things have changed over the years. Basically how SEOs now need to see a bigger picture of the overall digital marketing strategies and not work in their SEO silos. Analytics and integration of all the marketing channels is super important.

We also talked about how local SEO is becoming more and more important in Israel. Israel is a small country, so everything there is hyper local and Google local is becoming more and more important in that country.

Here is the video with Limor Barenholtz, who can be followed on Twitter at @lem4.

