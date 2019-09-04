Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

I had the opportunity to sit down with SEO expert Marie Haynes to discuss her thoughts on the Google search ranking algorithm. In this interview Marie told us about her days as a veterinarian and how that led her to becoming an expert on Google link penalties and SEO in general.

In our conversation, we spent most of our time talking about managing Google manual actions and penalties, dealing with core algorithmic changes and the concepts behind E-A-T and what that means for your site.

Here is the video interview:

