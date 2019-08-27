Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

According to new research which surveyed over 1,000 creative and digital marketing decision-makers, video is the top priority for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020. The Mondo Creative & Digital Trends report revealed that 67% of digital marketers and creatives anticipate video marketing as their first priority. When it comes to search engine marketing, however, respondents indicated that visual and voice search are much lower on the priority list.

Why we should care

The types of video marketing that respondents expect to invest in most include Instagram stories (66%) and newsfeed videos (62%). Gifs (52%), cinemographs (31%), live streaming (28%) and IGTV (28%) were among other top-ranking video types respondents anticipate producing.

Unsurprisingly, the prioritization of Instagram stories and newsfeed videos varied between B2B and B2C marketers; B2B marketers lean towards newsfeed videos, while B2C marketers rank Instagram stories higher.

Beyond video, survey respondents indicated that experiential marketing (31%), micro-moments (28%), motion design (24%), visual search (21%) and voice search (10%) are important to their 2019-2020 marketing efforts.

Voice search did not rank as a top priority for digital marketers, according to Mondo. Only 17% indicated their websites are already optimized for search or have plans to implement changes in the next 12 months. Thirty-five percent have or plan to optimize their websites for visual search.

Digital marketers ranked audience targeting (86%) as the top component informing their paid search strategies in the next year, with keywords (83%) and remarketing (76%) also ranking high on the list of priorities.

While more devices with voice activations continue to enter the market, marketers might not be fully prepared for a shift towards voice search. With video currently sitting at the top of the marketers’ wishlist, we can’t let emerging search trends fall by the wayside.

More on the news

GDPR compliance is a high priority for 55% percent of those surveyed.

Fourty-one percent of respondents cited artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies.

Reactive design was also ranked by 38% of respondents as a high priority in 2019-2020 marketing plans.

Earlier this year, the IAB and eMarketer reported that advertisers are expected to dedicate more than half of video budgets to original content this year.