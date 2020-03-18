Martha van Berkel runs a company named Schema App and is a schema and structured data maven. In our video interview we spoke about that topic.

We talked about the growth of structured data adoption and how much Google is relying on the markup these days. We even talked about how Google says that adding structured data to your pages do not give you a ranking boost yet, but it does give Google more clarity about your content. So does it help Google rank your content?

Watch the video below:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.