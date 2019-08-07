Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

I had the honor to sit down with one of the most respected and well-liked local SEOs in the industry, Mary Bowling. Mary co-founded Ignitor Digital and spends much of her time educating other local SEOs on the topic, she also has been in the local SEO space before it was known as local SEO.

We discussed the changes in local SEO over the years and then discussed the importance of the local knowledge panel. We discussed how so many small businesses do not fully utilize Google My Business and how keeping on top of your data in that console is very important to local rankings in Google.

At our upcoming SMX East conference, we have added a boat load of local SEO topics. Local SEO is so important for many types of businesses and it is often overlooked by many.

This was a fun interview for me, although the focus on the camera was off, however, that improves in future vlogs. Here is the video:

