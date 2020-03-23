Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Max Prin, the head of technical SEO at Merkle, spoke to me about some of the new tools he helped build at technicalseo.com. The tools are free for the SEO community to use. In addition, he said that he benefits from building out these tools because it helps him understand how search engines work.

We also talked about PWAs and how he loves the technology for building out sites and web applications. He loves playing with new technology and discovering how search engines can crawl, index and rank those new technologies.

Max Prin can be followed on Twitter @maxxeight.

For you technical SEOs, you probably will enjoy watching this video:

I started this vlog series recently