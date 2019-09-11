Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

From some of us who have been in the search industry for some time, looking back at the earlier days often brings a smile to our faces. With that, I am excited to let you know that I sat down with industry vet, Mel Carson, at his office in Seattle to discuss some of the earlier days in the industry.

Mel Carson started his career in search back in the LookSmart days. LookSmart was one of the early search advertising platforms that was founded pre-Google in 1995. Mel worked for the company during its prime years, when it was 12th most visited website on the internet. He also worked with Microsoft to help them with its search ad platform, which was known as adCenter, then Bing Ads, and now Microsoft Advertising.

He then started his own firm named Delightful Communications and has been one of the biggest supporters of the industry over his almost 20 years in the space.

Here is the interview:

