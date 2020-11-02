In part three and the final part of my conversation with local SEO expert Mike Blumenthal, we discussed a number of topics. This video is about 20 minutes of our 45-minute discussion on search. Here are part one and part two.

In part three we get into tactics, what tactical measures and actions can you take to rank well in Google Maps and Google Local. He explained NAP — name, address and phone number — is no longer that important. What is important is having a good web site, good links, good content, and good site structure. Good reviews and citations are also important and, of course, relevancy and distance all play a role.

We spent a nice amount of time talking about the impact of COVID-19 on local reviews for many businesses. We spoke about the local SEO community and so much more.

Here is the video:

