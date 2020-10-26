In part one of my recent interview with Mike Blumenthal, local SEO expert and co-founder of customer experience management platform GatherUp, we spoke about the lack of resources Google allocates to addressing spam on Google Maps. Here, in part two, we talked about the importance of review attribution for local businesses on Google Maps.

Reviews are not just a way for you to get stars on your Google Maps listings but a way for you to listen to what your customers are saying. You can use these reviews as a content driver for your content strategy.

Reviews can also be used as a way to learn more about your competitors, a competitive intelligence solution, if you will.

While Google may not invest a lot in spam mitigation in Google Maps, it does invest a lot in other areas.

Here is part two of our interview:

