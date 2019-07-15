Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Last week I had the opportunity to sit down with Michael King of iPullRank to discuss his experience within SEO. Mike is known for his work over the years around content marketing and link building but he is also known for his over-the-top presentations and on-stage performances.

In this interview, I asked Mike about what led him to move from working at several marketing agencies to building his own successful agency. We discussed his tips on getting comfortable talking on stage in front of large audiences. We then talked about how link building has changed over the years – the short answer according to Mike is that it hasn’t.

Here is the video interview:

