Mike McPeak, the marketing technologist and CRM specialist at Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, came to my office a couple of months ago to talk about search marketing. We covered a number of topics in this video including:

Mike’s history in search marketing

How he learned SEO on the job

Hiring a search marketing agency

SEO in low tech spaces (like flatbed trucks)

What to watch out for in low volume keyword spaces

You can learn more about Mike McPeak on LinkedIn or follow him n Twitter @seo_sitch.

Here are the two part videos:

If you’re a search professional interested in appearing on Barry’s vlog, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable; he’s currently looking to do interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area. You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel by clicking here.