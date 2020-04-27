Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Mordy Oberstein, chief marketing officer at RankRanger, sat down to chat about a fun topic – Google algorithm updates. We also chatted a bit about featured snippets, but keep in mind, this video was recorded last December and featured snippets change fast.

Mordy explained how he feels that your content and website have to be very aligned to a specific topic or entity. Once you start mixing up your content with multiple entities, it can confuse Google and hurt your site’s ranking in Google. It is not just about writing awesome content but your content, across your web site, needs to align with your overall site’s theme.

We also talked about featured snippets, and if they are worth trying to get or not.

Here is the video:

