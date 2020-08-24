I’ve got to say, this was a weird video edit because it was recorded the last day I was in my office before the COVID-19 lockdown in New York — and now, I’m publishing it after almost six months of working from home. It is very surreal, but let’s get back to SEO because that is what Pam Auugst of Pam Ann Marketing and I spoke about that day.

We first talked about SEO automation and how often automating some of the more mundane and receptive SEO tasks can be a huge win-win for both your agency and your clients. Pam has been able to automate some of her daily SEO tasks using Python and spreadsheets; she said doing this is both science and art. It is good advice, SEOs should look to automate reporting, billing and other administrative tasks when possible. But, not all SEO can be automated.

We also spoke about XML sitemaps and the fact that they should not just be published once and forgotten about. She said the sitemaps need to be managed over time, over content and features changes, and then audited. Don’t just push all your URLs to Google in your sitemap files, make sure the content you push is valuable and make sure the content is actually there. CMS platforms can often automate this, but sometimes it can lead to a lot of URLs being submitted to Google you probably do not want to submit.

You can learn more about Pam @pamannmarketing and here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here. I am currently looking to do socially distant, outside interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area.