In part one with Phillip Thune, we spoke about the super old days in the search industry. Phillip Thune, the CEO of Textbroker and former President of FindWhat.com. Here, in part two, we speak a bit more tactical, about how content and search.

Specifically we spoke about how to prepare to write for users and search engines. What you can do to help find the write authors for your content, if outsourcing content is what you want to do. We even talked about how to do content quality assurance and then train writers to write better, if that is even possible.

Phillip also described how SEOs changed how they approached content development both around the time of the Panda algorithm and then again around the Penguin algorithm releases.

Here is the video:

