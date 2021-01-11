I had the opportunity to interview Phillip Thune, the CEO of Textbroker and former President of FindWhat.com. FindWhat.com was one of the original paid search advertising platforms, it competed on a much smaller scale with GoTo, which became Overture, which became Yahoo! Advertising. Ultimately the company went out of business but Google Ads clearly survived and became the leader in the space.

We spoke about those early days in the search industry, including going to the industry conferences, the lavish parties the companies threw, and the lawsuits between Yahoo and Google and of course FindWhat.

We then spoke about his current role in running Textbroker, a company that writes content for companies – mostly for SEO purposes. We spoke about how the company maintains quality, how he runs the company and much more. This is just part one, and I hope you enjoy it.

Here is the video:

