In the next interview I conducted at SMX West in early 2020, I sat down with the Senior Manager of Global Engagement at Microsoft Advertising, Purna Virji. Purna is one of the most loved and respected individuals in our industry and that is not just my opinion, she won the US Search Personality Award in 2019. She has a rich history in the SEM industry and speaking with her for several minutes was a lot of fun.

The first topic we discussed was inclusion and accessibility in search marketing. Purna explained how thinking of inclusion and accessibility and making changes to your search campaigns and websites can lead to new revenue and customer acquisition opportunities. It also is just a good thing to do, the right thing to do.

The next topic was on PPC automation and how using a metric called return on ad spend (ROAS) can help you with that automation. Purna also gave some PPC tips such as ad customizers, and more.

Purna Virji can be followed on Twitter @purnavirji.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.