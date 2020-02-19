Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

My last interview in the Albany, New York region was with Rhea Drysdale, the CEO and co-founder of Outspoken Media. I’ve known Rhea for a pretty long time now through her SEO career, and I was super happy that she was able to fit me in to discuss SEO topics she is passionate about.

We first talked about running a business, managing all the small and large details around owning a small business. That led to how she leverages that knowledge and experience to save her clients money and resources with SEO.

Hyperlocal SEO was a topic of mind that day, and we also discussed how Google seems to be getting more local, in a “hyper” way, these days compared to years ago.

Here is the video interview:

