I had the opportunity to host Richard Nazarewicz, the Technical SEO Manager at the Wall Street Journal, at my office to chat SEO. In this two part interview, with about 30 minutes of SEO knowledge in it, we spoke about a ton of SEO topics.

Here is a bulleted list of topics we covered and feel free to watch the interviews below:

Richard Nazarewicz history in the SEO space dating back to working at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) where the Alta Vista servers were hosted

Freelancing and agency work while in Spain and moving to the United States

Joining the Wall Street Journal as an SEO

How to approach technical SEO for a paper like the Wall Street Journal

Typical day of an SEO at the WSJ

Some big SEO wins at the WSJ

Using live coverage, the Indexing API and Bing

The importance of evergreen content

Algorithm updates impact on the WSJ

The mindset of everyone being an SEO at the WSJ

and much more

Here are the two videos:

