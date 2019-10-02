Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Earlier this year, Moz upgraded its domain authority metric. Search Engine Land’s Greg Sterling had a conversation with Russ Jones, the principal search scientist at Moz, at the time about how SEOs should use the metric. Russ still spends part of his day trying to reduce confusion about Domain Authority (DA) and link builders trying to sell based on the score.

I had the opportunity to talk to Russ Jones on video about the topic of Domain Authority. We first talked about his role in the company and then moved into the DA topic. We also touched on a new product the company launched named Local Market Analytics.

The interview was fun and honest and we think you will enjoy it:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.

