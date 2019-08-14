Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Ruth Burr Reedy, former head of SEO at Moz and now Vice President of Strategy at UpBuild and I had a nice conversation about SEO. We talked about her history in SEO, that she led up the efforts of migrating Moz from the domain seomoz.org to moz.com. We also chatted about what new SEOs should look for when joining an SEO firm.

Then we talked about Google algorithms and the concept behind human-readable quality signals versus machine-readable quality signals. Ruth explained that some SEOs tend to focus too much in the weeds around these ranking inputs while they are likely better off looking at the bigger picture.

You can watch the interview below:

