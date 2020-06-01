In December I drove down to DC to interview Matt Cutts and before I sat down with Matt, I interviewed two SEOs in the DC area. The first was Sarah Teach, the Evergreen Content SEO Lead at The Motley Fool. We didn’t talk about basic SEO topics, we talked about RVs, heartfelt SEO and conscious capitalism.

In our conversation around heartfelt SEO, or Conscious Capitalism in SEO, she discussed how you need to write for the person reading your content. You need to connect with the reader in a deeper, more emotional manner. Speak to them about their loved ones, their child, their parent – but in a direct and caring manner. One example she said was that instead of writing “the patient,” you can write “your child” or “your loved one.” She believes that this style of writing will and does help improve how you rank in Google search.

Conscious SEO is about being conscious about all the stake holders with your content. That includes your employees, customers, shareholders and anyone else who might be reading your content.

Sarah Teach can be followed on Twitter @SarahTheTeach and here is the video interview:

