It was an honor to host Shimon Sandler of Sandler Digital for an interview on his history in the search marketing space, and how he grew two of his own agencies from the ground up. Shimon Sandler has worked at some of the most recognizable brands in our space, including with Kevin Lee of Didit and at Viacom/MTV, amongst other space. He also started an agency and sold it, and now has started another search marketing agency and is growing that one.

I spoke with Shimon about his history in the search space, dating back to the early 2000s. But in our two part interview we also spoke about tips on how to build and grow your search marketing agency, and the ever so important – how to keep your current customers and keep them spending money.

You can learn more about Shimon Sandler on LinkedIn.

Here are the two videos:

