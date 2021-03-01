In my next vlog, I met up with Steve Marin of Spark PPC to chat about numerous SEO and PPC topics. We focused a lot on content and how you should write content that ranks well in search. We also spent time talking about what clients do not understand about content and how you can help clients get you the right information to write content that does well in rankings.

When it comes to content and ranking that content in Google Search it can be helpful to use keyword tools to understand the full breadth of the topic of that content. The more detailed, long, and structured that page is, the better shot it has to rank, according to Steve.

Steve also spoke a bit about how he wanted to rank for an ego term, a keyword phrase that he wanted to win, to prove to himself that he can do well in SEO for competitive keywords. Yea, he won that phrase, at least at the time we recorded the video.

We ended our talk talking about always backing up your assumptions with data, he shared a quote with us from Mark Ford “making assumptions that scream, not whisper.” In short, always use data to back up what you want to test, to see ultimately if it really works.

You can learn more about Steve Marin at SparkPPC.com.

Here is the video:

