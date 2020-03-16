Tony Wright from WrightIMC.com has been doing SEO before there was a search engine named Google. In fact, his first job title was not

“SEO” but rather “Cyber PR.”

In our conversation we talked about two topics, SEO attribution and online reputation management. He said when it comes to SEO attribution it is important to understand where your traffic is sourced from so you can leverage that data to get more advertising budget for your SEO team. With online reputation management, he said it is often easier just to reach out to those who are upset with you than try to outrank them.

Here is the full video:

