You hear it all the time, data is one of the most important things to make a successful campaign. That was the topic of my interview with Wil Reynolds of Seer Interactive.

We touched on his long career in the SEM space, starting over 20 years ago doing search marketing. Wil told me why he started his firm and how it has grown to over 100 employees. He explained the importance of treating employees with respect and like your family. And we talked about the importance of giving back to your community.

We also dug into why data is something every agency or in-house marketer should be obsessed with. What might work for one website, might not work for the next website. So it is critical to look at your data to find what works best for your individual web site. It is also super important to find wasted spending in your Google Ads or other ad campaigns because Google isn’t going to be looking for ways for your company to spend less money with them.

Here is the video interview:

