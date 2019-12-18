Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

While in St. Louis I met up with an old colleague that I’ve known in the SEO space since the early days – Will Hanke. Will Hanke is what I would call an old-fashioned SEO, still doing solo-SEO work for local businesses and helping the local community by teaching SEO in his local library.

We spent our time reminiscing about the old days of SEO, and then going into his passion for teaching people about SEO. Lead generation is a business he is still in, where he helps local businesses acquire leads in a specific niche. The location of this interview was also unique, we were in a super market overlooking shoppers.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.