Every new marketing delivery system — such as TV, websites, social media, or mobile — starts off with a single approach. In the early days of web or mobile, for instance, marketers would contemplate if they had “a web strategy” or “a mobile strategy.”

Eventually, they discovered that many kinds of strategies are required for the many different kinds of web experiences or the different kinds of mobile experiences.

And so it will be with the voice-controlled intelligent agent and interface. Now, it’s generally looked at as a voice-mediated channel, but soon, the variations inside this voice channel will result in a wide variety of strategies.

