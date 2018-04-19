Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Voice agents and interfaces will require many new marketing strategies
Marketers are only now getting a glimpse of the many approaches that will be required for the many kinds of voice interactivity.
Every new marketing delivery system — such as TV, websites, social media, or mobile — starts off with a single approach. In the early days of web or mobile, for instance, marketers would contemplate if they had “a web strategy” or “a mobile strategy.”
Eventually, they discovered that many kinds of strategies are required for the many different kinds of web experiences or the different kinds of mobile experiences.
And so it will be with the voice-controlled intelligent agent and interface. Now, it’s generally looked at as a voice-mediated channel, but soon, the variations inside this voice channel will result in a wide variety of strategies.
