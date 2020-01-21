Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Since we first launched SMX Advanced in 2007, we’ve worked hard to create the kind of search marketing conference that lives up to the “advanced” label. Buoyed by the authority of Search Engine Land editors and coordinators, as well as our brilliant community of speakers and contributors, the event has hosted hundreds of sessions highlighting cutting edge search tactics for the past 13 years.

But cutting edge tactics sure do change (exhibit A: Rand Fishkin’s rundown of his 2008 SMX Advanced presentation).

So here’s the challenge for the 2020 show: Help us program the most advanced search marketing show … ever.

We are currently accepting speaking pitches for SMX Advanced, which will take place June 8 to June 10 at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle, Washington.

Click here to pitch.

We seek pitches that demonstrate advanced-level insight, strategy and applications of SEO and SEM/PPC. But this year we are especially interested in pitches that dig deeper into technical SEO tactics, explore the impact of AI and machine learning on both organic and paid search tactics, lay out next-level content strategy and deliver analytics tips that would make any data scientist giddy.

Generally, sessions run from 45 to 60 minutes and can feature a single speaker or a panel. Also, if you have a speaking partner in mind, we would love to see pitches for debate sessions where two speakers look at a tactic or discipline from opposite sides.

This year we are also adding a new track where we will enlist speakers to run guided discussion groups or problem-solving sessions instead of delivering scripted presentations (think Socrates). Just add “Discussion session” to your pitch when you submit these.

Lastly, we also looking for “Insights” pitches. Insight sessions are short, 10-minute presentations that highlight one big idea or one great tactic. Insights have become very popular at SMX events since we debuted them last year at SMX Advanced. However, this year we will be upping the stakes and hosting these in a dedicated, day-long Insights competition track. We’ll be asking attendees to score Insights sessions in real-time and will honor the speaker with the highest score at the Search Engine Land Awards presentation and gala that night.

Sound fun?

Here are few basics when it comes to pitching.

Pitch early: Submitting your pitch early gives you a better chance of being selected. We accept speakers as soon as we identify a great pitch. So pitching early increases the likelihood you’ll be chosen.

Read the guidelines: First, visit this page where you will find helpful information about how your pitch should be written and what it should contain. Then, when you are ready to submit your pitch for SMX Advanced, click here.

Don’t skimp on details: Lots of pitches come in that are just too broad. Also, this year we’re no longer accepting pitches written by anyone other than a proposed speaker. You must write the pitch yourself.

“Throw your best pitch:” We’re limiting the number of pitches to three per person, so please pitch for the session(s) where you really feel you’ll offer SMX attendees your best.

There’s no such thing as too advanced: Scare us.

Finally, everyone who pitches to speak will be notified by email whether you are accepted or not.

We can’t wait to see your pitches.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.